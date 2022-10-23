Telsey Advisory Group Downgrades Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) to Market Perform

Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $27.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

ACI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim cut Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Albertsons Companies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.85.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ACI opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,787,003 shares of company stock valued at $309,126,735. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,263,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth $35,099,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

