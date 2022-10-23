Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Earnings Results

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16, RTT News reports. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 31.0 %
Shares of THC opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.78.
In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
