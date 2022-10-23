Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Earnings Results

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16, RTT News reports. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 31.0 %

Shares of THC opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.78.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.