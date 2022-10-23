TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $48.05 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $367.98 million and $48.05 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00083780 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00061459 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00015239 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00025519 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001401 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007589 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000251 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,808,616,517 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
