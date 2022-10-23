Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) vs. GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) and GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A GrandSouth Bancorporation 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Community Bancshares $12.25 million 4.10 $520,000.00 N/A N/A GrandSouth Bancorporation $58.82 million 3.25 $16.11 million N/A N/A

GrandSouth Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Community Bancshares 6.98% 1.52% 0.24% GrandSouth Bancorporation 26.83% 17.53% 1.37%

Summary

GrandSouth Bancorporation beats Texas Community Bancshares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates primarily one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and land loans; and car, boat, share, unsecured loans, etc., as well as agricultural loans, commercial loans, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers sweep account, safe deposit boxes, cards, online banking, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Mineola, Texas.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt. In addition, it invests in investment securities, as well as provides specialty floor plan lending to small auto dealerships under the CarBucks trade name. The company operates through eight branches across South Carolina. GrandSouth Bancorporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Greenville, South Carolina.

