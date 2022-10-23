Tezos Market Cap Reaches $1.23 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $15.78 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00006962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00012470 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00019345 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002381 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008809 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 935,073,423 coins and its circulating supply is 913,590,465 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

