TFC Financial Management Acquires 390 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 916.7% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,596,000 after acquiring an additional 994,835 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,319,000 after acquiring an additional 718,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,489,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $436,859,000 after acquiring an additional 451,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.59. 6,691,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.58 and a 200-day moving average of $266.77.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.58.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.