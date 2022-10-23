TFC Financial Management Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TFC Financial Management reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 26,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 55,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in CVS Health by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,919,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,831,407. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.60. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.24 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $121.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

