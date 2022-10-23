TFC Financial Management Decreases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

TFC Financial Management trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.54. 5,422,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,955,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.35.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

