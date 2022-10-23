TFC Financial Management Has $182,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,974,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,612,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.44 and a fifty-two week high of $124.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

