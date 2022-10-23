TFC Financial Management Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,481 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,078,000 after acquiring an additional 637,575 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 420,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,131,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 414.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 697,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,178,000 after acquiring an additional 562,036 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.70. 45,402,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,799,766. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

