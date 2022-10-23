TFC Financial Management Purchases 2,712 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TFC Financial Management increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of TFC Financial Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,818,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,698. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.78.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

