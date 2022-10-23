TFC Financial Management Sells 18,611 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

TFC Financial Management decreased its position in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,611 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in loanDepot were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LDI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 925,002 shares during the period. HST Ventures LLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 411,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 192,494 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 60,638 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LDI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

loanDepot Stock Up 2.1 %

In other loanDepot news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,742,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,204,773.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,462,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,701.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $181,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,742,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,204,773.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 491,917 shares of company stock valued at $783,964 and have sold 1,890,598 shares valued at $2,849,179. Insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

LDI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. 369,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $8.89.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $308.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.13 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

loanDepot Profile

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.