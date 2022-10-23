The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $70.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

