The Graph Trading Down 7.2% This Week (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. The Graph has a market capitalization of $551.70 million and approximately $16.34 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Graph has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for about $0.0800 or 0.00000408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

