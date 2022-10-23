The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:THG opened at $133.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.26. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $121.69 and a 52-week high of $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

THG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total value of $129,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,743,000 after buying an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,985,000 after acquiring an additional 51,132 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 906,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,726,000 after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

