The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Holdings Trimmed by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Kroger by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $71,410,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Kroger by 175.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,943,000 after purchasing an additional 832,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Kroger by 676.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 935,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,271,000 after purchasing an additional 814,965 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $43.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.55. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

