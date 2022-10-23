Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Candriam S.C.A.’s 8th Largest Position

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 20,224 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.8% of Candriam S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $219,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 572.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $651.63.

NYSE:TMO opened at $496.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $542.17 and its 200 day moving average is $549.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.31 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

