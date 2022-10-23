Tiedemann Advisors LLC Buys 124 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 66,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 257.7% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $1,202,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV opened at $98.16 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.24 and a 200-day moving average of $102.42.

