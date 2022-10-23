Tiedemann Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,632 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 71,030 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co raised its position in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of QCOM stock opened at $115.74 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.66 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.89.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.58.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
