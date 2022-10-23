Tiedemann Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $80.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.56. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.