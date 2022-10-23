Tiedemann Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.2 %

Alphabet stock opened at $101.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

