Tiedemann Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after buying an additional 2,547,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after buying an additional 3,462,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after buying an additional 2,206,083 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,592,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,553,000 after buying an additional 80,265 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $100.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.81.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

