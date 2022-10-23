Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $3.39 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,508,325,000 after purchasing an additional 522,942 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,259,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,855,000 after purchasing an additional 108,796 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,976,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,686,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,462 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $143.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.67. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

