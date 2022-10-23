Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $4.46 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 18,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $218.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

