Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 25.6% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 50.6% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.32.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $101.48 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.27 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.10 and its 200 day moving average is $113.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

