Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 21,527 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,381 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 21,527 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $30.48 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.92.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

