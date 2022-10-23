Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 8,225 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,225 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 23.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in Oracle by 11.2% in the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $72.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.20. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

