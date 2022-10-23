Tiedemann Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Salesforce by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,302,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.45.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $160.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.66. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.59 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $160.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.61, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $353,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,367,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $353,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,367,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,131,361 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

