Tokocrypto (TKO) Hits Market Cap of $115.74 Million

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Tokocrypto has a market cap of $115.74 million and $364,197.00 worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001189 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,572.72 or 0.28502462 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011132 BTC.

Tokocrypto Profile

Tokocrypto was first traded on April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 498,019,465 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokocrypto is www.tokocrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Tokocrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

