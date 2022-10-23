TomoChain (TOMO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.09 Million

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. In the last week, TomoChain has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $38.09 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TomoChain

TomoChain was first traded on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,075,900 coins. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

