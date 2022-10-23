Toncoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.99 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Toncoin has a total market cap of $6.87 billion and approximately $4.99 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00007175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

