Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.55-9.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.06-14.12, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.01 billion. Tractor Supply also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.55-$9.63 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.79.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Up 4.1 %

TSCO opened at $197.37 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.28.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,955 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4,090.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 61,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 59,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 441,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,042,000 after purchasing an additional 35,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 366.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 28,075 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.