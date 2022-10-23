Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRV. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.00.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $176.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.44. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

