Traxx Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $59.98 Million (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Traxx has a market capitalization of $59.98 million and approximately $179,204.00 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traxx token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Traxx has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,347.87 or 0.27920518 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010905 BTC.

Traxx Profile

Traxx’s genesis date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

