Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Biotech from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $1,221,000. 27.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

