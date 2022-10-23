Tuttle Capital Management LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,839 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $6,839,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 59.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 412,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 153,347 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 76.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth $1,530,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCII opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp.

