Tuttle Capital Management LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBIU)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBIU – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,569 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nubia Brand International were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Nubia Brand International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Nubia Brand International during the first quarter worth $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nubia Brand International in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nubia Brand International during the first quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nubia Brand International during the 1st quarter worth about $639,000.

Nubia Brand International Price Performance

NUBIU stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. Nubia Brand International Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Nubia Brand International Company Profile

Nubia Brand International Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a business operating in the wireless telecommunications sphere.

