Tuttle Capital Management LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,489 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 49,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTIQ opened at $9.90 on Friday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on the industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.