Tuttle Capital Management LLC Has $595,000 Stock Position in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,134 shares during the quarter. Fortress Capital Acquisition accounts for 1.7% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fortress Capital Acquisition worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,434,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 201,466 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

FCAX opened at $10.00 on Friday. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

