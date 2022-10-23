Tuttle Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,703 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Class Acceleration were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Class Acceleration during the first quarter worth about $220,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Class Acceleration during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Class Acceleration during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of Class Acceleration by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 197,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 88,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Class Acceleration by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,216,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 56,401 shares during the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Class Acceleration Price Performance

CLAS stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. Class Acceleration Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

About Class Acceleration

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire business in digital learning industry.

