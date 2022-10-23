Tuttle Capital Management LLC Makes New $93,000 Investment in Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYCH. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,269,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,132,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,048,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Keyarch Acquisition Stock Performance

Keyarch Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Keyarch Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.

Keyarch Acquisition Profile

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

