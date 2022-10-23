Tuttle Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,826 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $14,237,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 125.5% during the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 90,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 50,098 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 36.6% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,864,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASZ opened at $9.94 on Friday. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.