Tuttle Capital Management LLC Sells 1,466 Shares of Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crucible Acquisition were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,172,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,559,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,297,000 after buying an additional 196,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Crucible Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of CRU stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Crucible Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

Crucible Acquisition Company Profile

Crucible Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the software technology sectors, including business-to-business or business-to-consumer applications, infrastructure software, vertical software, marketplaces, payments, and ecommerce.

