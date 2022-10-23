Tuttle Capital Management LLC Sells 25,204 Shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,204 shares during the period. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II comprises approximately 1.3% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 207,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 50,163 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 233.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 260,724 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,668,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

PSAG opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.93.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

