Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Cowen

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.41.

Twilio Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of TWLO opened at $75.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.55. Twilio has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $368.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,105.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,915,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,684 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 1.6% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Twilio by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Twilio by 0.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

