UBS Group Analysts Give BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 510 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 510 ($6.16) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 525 ($6.34) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.70) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

Shares of BP.B stock opened at GBX 166 ($2.01) on Wednesday. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 1 year low of GBX 162 ($1.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 193 ($2.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 173.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 174.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.32.

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

