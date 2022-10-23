Ultra Price Tops $0.29 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001536 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $89.44 million and approximately $492,913.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,162.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.08 or 0.00564029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00243450 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00054902 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00060697 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000748 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.29831335 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $480,611.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.