Ultra (UOS) Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Ultra has a market cap of $91.20 million and $549,963.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,456.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.93 or 0.00565009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00242964 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00053026 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00061586 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000739 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.29831335 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $480,611.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.