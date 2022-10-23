Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,722 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 8,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.2 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $190.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.70. The company has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.96.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.