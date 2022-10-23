United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the first quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock traded up $4.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,161,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.91 and a 200 day moving average of $183.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

